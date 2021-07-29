Delhi Demands Reversal Of Rakesh Asthana's Appointment As Top Cop

The Delhi Assembly has passed a resolution against the appointment of former CBI officer Rakesh Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner. The resolution asks the Union Home Ministry to reverse the appointment.

The Delhi Police is under the control of the Union Home Ministry.

Mr Asthana got the appointment on Tuesday, just three days before his retirement. The ministry order on Tuesday evening said he would head the Delhi Police with a year's extension in service granted "in public interest".

The order also said Mr Asthana was getting an "inter cadre deputation" from the Gujarat cadre to AGMUT (from where Delhi Police chiefs are picked) and his service was being extended "initially for a period of one year beyond the date of his superannuation... as a special case in public interest".