Supreme Court To Take Up Validity Of Centre's Article 370 Move In 6 Weeks

Supreme Court will hear the pleas against Article 370 move and assess its validity on Nov 14

The Supreme Court today fixed November 14 as the date to commence hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice NV Ramana allowed the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to file counter-affidavits on petitions challenging scrapping of Article 370.

The Supreme Court refused the plea of petitioners that not more than 2 weeks be given to the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration for filing counter-affidavits.

The top court also put an embargo on filing of any fresh writ petition challenging the constitutional validity on abrogation of Article 370.

The bench said one week time would be for the petitioners to file their replies to the counter-affidavit that would be filed by the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration within four weeks.

"We have to allow the Centre and the J&K administration to file counter-affidavit otherwise we can't decide the matter," the bench also comprising justices SK Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, BR Gavai and Surya Kant said.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.