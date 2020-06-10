Supreme Court To Hear Case On Telecom Dues On Thursday

The hearing may include the government's application that telecom companies be allowed to spread the payment of their dues over 20 years or less.

Supreme Court To Hear Case On Telecom Dues On Thursday

A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra will hear the matter

New Delhi:

The matter of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) will be heard by the Supreme Court tomorrow.

The hearing may include the government's application that telecom companies be allowed to spread the payment of their dues over 20 years or less.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra will hear the matter tomorrow.

Earlier in March, the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) had approached the top court, seeking approval for a formula allowing telecom service providers to make annual installments of unpaid or remaining AGR dues in the next 20 years or more.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

The plea said if the telecom companies face proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, it will have adverse impacts on competition and service in the telecom sector.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
AGR caseSupreme courtTelecom dues issue

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter