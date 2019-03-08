Supreme Court Summons Poll Body Official Over Denial of Voting Rights In Assam

The matter came up before Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices SA Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna.

The Supreme Court today asked the Election Commission of India's secretary to appear before it on March 12 in connection with a PIL alleging that certain category of people in Assam have been deprived of voting rights ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The court sought the personal appearance of the secretary as despite the notice being issued on February 1, no one appeared to represent the Election Commission.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices SA Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna.