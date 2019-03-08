Supreme Court Summons Poll Body Official Over Denial of Voting Rights In Assam

The court sought the personal appearance of the secretary as despite the notice being issued on February 1, no one appeared to represent the Election Commission.

All India | | Updated: March 08, 2019 17:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Supreme Court Summons Poll Body Official Over Denial of Voting Rights In Assam

The matter came up before Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices SA Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna.


New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court today asked the Election Commission of India's secretary to appear before it on March 12 in connection with a PIL alleging that certain category of people in Assam have been deprived of voting rights ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The court sought the personal appearance of the secretary as despite the notice being issued on February 1, no one appeared to represent the Election Commission.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices SA Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Assam votingSupreme CourtLok Sabha elections

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Women's DayWomen's Day WishesInternational Women's DayWomen's Day QuotesHonda Civic20 Rs CoinWomen's Day Doodle Live TVPNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsWomen's Day 2019Redmi Note 7Captain Marvel

................................ Advertisement ................................