States Can't Ban "Padmavaat", Says Supreme Court, Sides With Producers

Padmaavat, the film that has provoked anger among Rajput groups, cannot be banned by states, the Supreme Court has said.



The producers of the period film, which is to be released next week, had gone to the court against the ban by seven states including Gujarat, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.



