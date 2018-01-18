Live Updates: States' Ban On 'Padmaavat' Put On Hold By Supreme Court

The censor board, as the CBFC is commonly known, cleared the film last month with several modifications.

13:20 (IST) Former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor who had earlier drawn flak for his comments on "Padmaavat" has tweeted saying,"Congratulations to the Supreme Court for saying it is the duty of states to maintain law and order, rather than banning movies."

13:15 (IST) Controversial Haryana BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu, who had quit as party's chief media coordinator in November and who had offered Rs. 10 crores to anyone who beheads Deepika Padukone for her role in "Padmaavat" says, "Today Supreme Court has hurt the feelings of the people of this country. I respect Supreme Court, but does Supreme Court not care about our feelings? If this film releases, the country will break."

13:08 (IST) Senior advocates Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi who are representing Viacom 18 and other producers of the movie, told the bench that states have no power to issue such notifications banning exhibition of a film when the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given a certificate of release. 13:02 (IST) ''Padmaavat'' must be screened everywhere starting Jan 25, says Supreme Court. Court restrains other states from issuing bans on screening of the film.



Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film "Padmaavat", that has provoked anger among Rajput groups, cannot be banned by states, the Supreme Court said today. The producers of the film, which is to be released on January 25, had moved court against the ban by four states - Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.The period film has been at the centre of protests since shooting began, with Rajput groups alleging that it distorted history and tarnished the image of the legendary Queen Padmini of Chittor by suggesting a romance between her and Alauddin Khilji, the Delhi Sultan said to be obsessed with her. Queen Padmini, who was said to have immolated herself to escape falling into the clutches of the invading forces of Alauddin Khilji, is looked upon as an icon by the Rajput community.