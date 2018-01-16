After Rajasthan and Gujarat, Haryana, Too, Bans Padmaavat

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat will be released on January 25 New Delhi: Haryana became the third BJP ruled state to ban "Padmaavat" -- the renamed version of Padmavati -- which will be released on January 25 after multiple edits, disclaimers and a change of title. The ban was announced a day after Chief Minister ML Khattar said they will take a call on the movie after watching it.



It is not yet known when the private screening was held. State minister Anil Vij, who announced the ban on twitter, later told the media that the decision was taken "in view of the safety and security".



Mr Vij said he had raised the issue in the last cabinet meeting and advised a ban. "In this movie, they have distorted all the historical facts... today again, I have raised this issue now that the Censor Board cleared this movie," he said.



Rajasthan was the first state to ban the film, which was viewed by a group of former royals from the state following huge protests by Rajput groups. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had initially written to broadcasting minister Smriti Irani, urging that the film not be released "till necessary changes are made". But last week, a day after the film, with cuts and changes, was cleared by the Censor Board, Ms Raje announced it will not be screened in the state.



Gujarat too, has shut its doors to the Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer, citing possible law and order problems.



It is not yet known if the Rs. 190-crore costume drama will be screened in Uttar Pradesh. Asked about it, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "I am not a future-teller", news agency Press Trust of India reported yesterday.



