Supreme Court Stays Proceeding Against Salman Khan For Alleged Remarks Against Valmiki Community Supreme Court stayed criminal proceedings against actor Salman Khan. Actor allegedly made derogatory comments against the 'Valmiki' community

Share EMAIL PRINT In cases on alleged remarks on Valmiki community, temporary reprieve for Salman Khan New Delhi: In a big relief, the Supreme Court stayed criminal proceedings against actor Salman Khan, in cases lodged in various courts in the country for allegedly making derogatory comments against the 'Valmiki' community members during the promotion of his film 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.



A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra considered the plea of senior counsel NK Kaul, representing the actor, that the proceedings be stayed. The court said no First Investigations Reports can be filed against the actor in any court till further notice, in connection with the particular case. The top court asked Mr Kaul to provide the details of the cases pending against Mr Khan.



The actor's lawyer told the Supreme Court that several criminal cases were lodged against Mr Khan in Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Mumbai.



The case will come up again on July 23.



Mr Khan had allegedly made some objectionable remarks against the community during the promotion of his blockbuster film 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and subsequently several cases were lodged against him under the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.



A Mumbai court on Saturday cancelled a bailable arrest warrant against Bollywood star, in the 2002 hit and run case, in which the Maharashtra government's appeal against his acquittal is pending before the Supreme Court. Earlier this month, the court had issued the warrant against the actor, for not furnishing the surety as per the directions of the top court.



The 52-year-old actor appeared before Additional Sessions Judge MG Deshpande and completed all the formalities of furnishing the surety, after which the court cancelled the warrant.



In a big relief, the Supreme Court stayed criminal proceedings against actor Salman Khan, in cases lodged in various courts in the country for allegedly making derogatory comments against the 'Valmiki' community members during the promotion of his film 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra considered the plea of senior counsel NK Kaul, representing the actor, that the proceedings be stayed. The court said no First Investigations Reports can be filed against the actor in any court till further notice, in connection with the particular case. The top court asked Mr Kaul to provide the details of the cases pending against Mr Khan.The actor's lawyer told the Supreme Court that several criminal cases were lodged against Mr Khan in Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Mumbai.The case will come up again on July 23.Mr Khan had allegedly made some objectionable remarks against the community during the promotion of his blockbuster film 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and subsequently several cases were lodged against him under the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A Mumbai court on Saturday cancelled a bailable arrest warrant against Bollywood star, in the 2002 hit and run case, in which the Maharashtra government's appeal against his acquittal is pending before the Supreme Court. Earlier this month, the court had issued the warrant against the actor, for not furnishing the surety as per the directions of the top court.The 52-year-old actor appeared before Additional Sessions Judge MG Deshpande and completed all the formalities of furnishing the surety, after which the court cancelled the warrant. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter