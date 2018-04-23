Supreme Court Stays Proceeding Against Salman Khan For Alleged Remarks Against Valmiki Community

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra considered the plea of senior counsel NK Kaul, representing the actor, that the proceedings be stayed. The court said no First Investigations Reports can be filed against the actor in any court till further notice, in connection with the particular case. The top court asked Mr Kaul to provide the details of the cases pending against Mr Khan.
The actor's lawyer told the Supreme Court that several criminal cases were lodged against Mr Khan in Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Mumbai.
The case will come up again on July 23.
Mr Khan had allegedly made some objectionable remarks against the community during the promotion of his blockbuster film 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and subsequently several cases were lodged against him under the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Comments
The 52-year-old actor appeared before Additional Sessions Judge MG Deshpande and completed all the formalities of furnishing the surety, after which the court cancelled the warrant.