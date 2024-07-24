Supreme Court Advises 'Neutral Umpire' For Shambhu Border Blockade Fix

The Shambhu border witnessed clashes between farmers and security forces in February

There is a trust deficit between farmers protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border and the government, and the latter must take steps to reach out, the Supreme Court said today. The court was hearing matters related to the farmers' protest and the blockade at Shambhu border.

"You have to take some steps to reach out to farmers. Why would they otherwise want to come to Delhi? You are sending ministers from here and despite their best intentions, there is a trust deficit. They will think you are only talking about self-interest and ignoring local issues. Why don't you send a neutral umpire?" the bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan asked.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Haryana government, said the state has no problem with the farmers' march to Delhi. "But coming with tanks, JCBs (excavators) causes friction. Earlier, it was on the pretext of farm laws," he said, referring to the farmers' protest in 2020-21 that forced the Centre to roll back three farm laws.

The Haryana government has challenged in the Supreme Court a high court order to remove barricades at Shambhu border within a week. The barricades were put in place this February after several farmers' outfits announced a march to Delhi to press for several demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price for crops. The border crossing also saw clashes between the protesting farmers and security personnel blocking their way.

The Supreme Court said the highway cannot remain blocked for days.

The Solicitor General said he is only seeking a pause on the high court direction to Haryana. "Even as a welfare state, we cannot afford untoward things when dealing with sensitive matters. These are prohibited only on national highway. No Act permits. MV (Motor Vehicles) Act prohibits," he said.

When the court asked if there is a prohibition on excavators and tractors crossing the border, the Solicitor General replied, "JCBs are converted into virtual war tanks. I am saying this with a sense of responsibility. Armoured vehicles, we have photographs."

Punjab's Attorney General Gurminder Singh said the highway blockade has huge ramifications for the state's economy.

The Supreme Court then proposed a committee to reach out to the farmers and build consensus between them, Haryana government and the Centre. The committee, the court said, is to "get their viewpoints, know and tell them where they are right and wrong".

"We do not want a fight between Punjab and Haryana," the court said.

In its order, the bench wrote, "We have impressed upon them to have instructions re: constitution of some independent committee comprising such eminent persons who can reach out to farmers and other stakeholders in order to find out viable solution to their demands that can be fair, just and in the interests of one and all."

The court directed that appropriate instructions be taken within a week and asked all parties to maintain a status quo till then to prevent any flare-up.

"Both the States will also discuss on and take steps to remove the barricades in a phased manner so as not to inconvenience the public," the order added.