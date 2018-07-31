Supreme Court Seeks Report On Condition Of Prisons Across The Country

The court directed the listing of the matter in the first week of September (Representational)

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a comprehensive report from the Centre and states on the condition of prisons and observation homes across the country.

The Centre told the court that state governments have ignored several of its advisories on improving the conditions of prisons and observation homes for the children.

As the bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachid asked the amicus curiae Gaurav Agrawal to submit a comprehensive report, Attorney General K.K. Venugopal told the court that another top court bench headed by Justice Madan B. Lokur has been dealing with the matter for the last three years.

The Attorney General told the court that following directions of the bench headed by Justice Lokur, the Centre had sent several advisories to the states but they have chosen to ignore them.

Seeking a comprehensive report by the amicus curiae Gaurav Agrawal, the court directed the listing of the matter in the first week of September.