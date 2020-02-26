'Time For All Parties To Lower Temperatures': Top Court On Shaheen Bagh Case

The Supreme Court will hearing on petitions to remove Shaheen Bagh protesters on March 23.

The Supreme Court has deferred the hearing on petitions to remove the anti-citizenship law protesters from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh to March 23, saying it's "time for all parties to lower temperatures". The top court made the remarks as parts of northeast Delhi witnessed unprecedented violence, with 20 killed and over 150 injured in clashes.

Adding that the "environment is not conducive", a two-judge bench of the top court said it will not expand the scope of petitions filed in connection with the protests at Shaheen Bagh by looking into the pleas on violence.

Senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, who were named as mediators by the Supreme Court, were tasked with persuading the Shaheen Bagh protesters to continue their agitation in another location, so the road can reopen and commuters do not face problems.

The interlocutors had submitted their report to the court in a sealed cover on Monday.

"We have seen the report of the interlocutors. We don't want to discuss it here. We want to defer it. The environment is not conducive," Justice Sanjay Kaul said.

The top court also dismissed a petition filed by former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah - who assisted the Shaheen Bagh mediators - seeking lodging of First Information Reports (FIRs) and court-monitored probe into to the recent violence in Delhi over the amended citizenship law. The court said the Delhi High Court is looking into the matter.

"There was lack of professionalism on part of police," Justice KM Joseph said. "These things would not have happened had police not allowed instigators to get away," it said.

"Police doesn't have to wait for orders if someone makes inflammatory statements but act in accordance with law," the Supreme Court said.

Justice Joseph also gave the example of police in US and UK and said the force has to act professionally as per law if something goes wrong. He added that the remarks are made not in adversarial context but to ensure that law and order is maintained.

The Shaheen Bagh protests have made headlines worldwide and inspired protests across the country. Hundreds of men, women and children have been protesting on the road for over a month against the CAA, which makes religion a test of citizenship and which critics say discriminates against Muslim.

One of the petitions in the Supreme Court stated that demonstrators are illegally protesting against the citizenship law by blocking the common and public road connecting Delhi to Noida.