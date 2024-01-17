Supreme Court Reserves Verdict On Ex Delhi Minister's Bail Request

Satyendar Jain is being investigated in an alleged money laundering case (File)

The Supreme Court today reserved its verdict on the regular bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal reserved its judgment after hearing the arguments of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Mr Jain, and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate, or ED.

On December 14, 2023, the top court extended the interim bail granted to Satyendar Jain, a former minister in the AAP government, till January 8 in the case on medical grounds.

The Supreme Court granted him interim bail on May 26, 2023, on medical grounds that was extended from time to time.

Mr Jain went to the top court challenging the April 6, 2023, order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his regular bail application in the case.

The ED arrested the AAP leader on May 30, 2022, for allegedly laundering money through four companies the agency claimed are linked to him.

The arrest was based on a 2017 FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Mr Jain under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Mr Jain, who has denied all allegations, was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case registered by the CBI.

