"Something Good Is...": Supreme Court Refuses To Stay Work For Jetty In Mumbai

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay the construction work for a passenger jetty and terminal facilities near the Gateway of India in Mumbai, saying that "something good is happening in the city".

A bench led by the Chief Justice of India, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, rejected the petition that challenged the May 7 order of the Bombay High Court, which refused to stay the construction work noting that the Rs 229-crore project was in public interest.

Citing the benefits of the coastal road, which stretches from Marine Drive to Worli along Mumbai's shoreline, Chief Justice Gavai said that a person travelling to south Mumbai took three hours earlier, which has now been reduced to 40 minutes.

He also said that everyone wants sewage plants, but "not near their house".

The top court directed the high court, which is scheduled to hear the petition again on June 20, to expedite the hearing.

The petitioners told the Supreme Court that the project commenced without prior public notification, consultation, or engagement with local stakeholders.

They said the proposed jetty (structure built in water and used by people for getting on and off boats) and terminal would impact more than two lakh residents in the Colaba area.

Jetty Project Near Gateway Of India

The project, located near the Radio Club -- about 500 metres from the Gateway of India - is expected to reroute all boat traffic from the iconic monument and reduce existing congestion as well as upgrade the old facilities.

The jetty will have the capacity to accommodate up to 20 boats at a time, allowing for their smoother operations.

The terminal building will have a 350-person capacity amphitheatre, a berthing jetty, an approach jetty, a fire safety system, and CCTVs besides gardening and beautification works.

The project is likely to be completed in two years.