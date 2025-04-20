Jetty Project Near Gateway Of India Runs Into Rough Sea, Raise Green Concerns

The proposed passenger jetty near the Gateway of India here, to be developed by the Maharashtra Maritime Board, has run into rough weather due to opposition from locals who see it as an environment hazard and a threat to heritage sites.

As local residents close ranks against the Rs 229-crore project, they have received support from politicians across party lines though the state government has sought to allay their concerns and insisted the jetty-cum-terminal building will serve the cause of ordinary people.

The Gateway of India in Colaba, one of Mumbai's illustrious landmarks, is a hub for ferry traffic, with daily services to the Elephanta Caves, a popular tourist spot, and Mandwa village, which serves as a gateway to Alibaug, a coastal town frequented by weekend travellers.

The proposed jetty and terminal, to be located near the Radio Club -- about 500 metres from the Gateway of India -- is being claimed as an environment hazard and a threat to heritage structures located in the vicinity by locals, who have got together under the banner of Clean Heritage Colaba Residents Association (CHCRA) to oppose the project.

State assembly speaker and local BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora, South Mumbai Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT), Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi and other politicians have supported the protesting residents.

Likely to be completed in two years, the project is expected to reroute all boat traffic from the Gateway of India, reduce existing congestion as well as upgrade the old facilities.

The jetty (structure built in water and used by people for getting on and off boats) will have the capacity to accommodate up to 20 boats at a time, allowing for their smoother operations.

The terminal building will have a 350-person capacity amphitheatre, a berthing jetty, an approach jetty, a fire safety system, and CCTVs besides gardening and beautification works.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, cleared the decks for the project and allocated Rs 229 crore for it in the budget for 2025-26.

Ports Minister Nitesh Rane performed the ground-breaking ceremony on March 14.

As the project rolled on, local residents got up in arms. Through letters, meetings and an online petition, the protesters called upon MMB authorities to halt all work and demanded the project be moved to some other location in south Mumbai, including near the Princess Dock, Ferry Wharf or Ballard Estate.

Due to the protests, a barge-cum-platform set up for construction of the jetty has been removed.

"'The proposed jetty near the Gateway of India has sparked widespread concern among citizens, environmentalists and heritage conservationists. This project, if implemented, will disrupt the delicate balance of Colaba's cultural, environmental and social fabric. We have to protect Mumbai's heritage, reduce traffic congestion, and address the growing risks of climate change,'' Rocky Lobo, a spokesperson of the CHCRA, told PTI.

The project was a threat to heritage, Lobo said.

Heritage sites face a wide range of threats, including, natural disasters, rising sea levels, extreme weather events and climate change due to global warming. If they build pillars as part of the project by drilling or blasting the sea bed, it will have damaging effect, he warned.

"We are already facing bad traffic at the heritage site. The Gateway of India is a monument site. Tourists come to see the monument, and (nearby) Taj Hotel. We can shift jetty to other places which have good infrastructure, like Indira Dock or Bhau Cha Dhakka," Lobo maintained.

CHCRA president Subhash Motwani said Colaba residents are not against development, but growth has to happen in a responsible manner.

Permissions given by various agencies for the project have several loopholes. Colaba is a congested area which faces issues like illegal hawkers and double parking along roads, leaving virtually no space for pedestrians, he averred.

"Permissions were given under political pressure with no application of mind. If you are honest and sincere with your permissions, share them with us, take stakeholders into confidence. After double parking on roads, now attempt is being made to encroach 600-800 metres into the sea. The project is an environment hazard and tampers with nature," Motwani emphasised.

Residents will try and explain to the government how the jetty-cum-terminal building will adversely impact the area, he said, adding "If we don't get positive response, we will explore legal options." CHCRA vice president Pervez Cooper claimed the proposed jetty will be a grave security risk for the area where infrastructure has deteriorated and which saw 26/11 terror attacks.

Ports Minister Rane said the proposed jetty was CM Devendra Fadnavis' ambitious project and his department has obtained all necessary permissions.

The government did its ground work, including conducting a study on impact of the project, before moving ahead, he said, adding "We are an elected government and people should trust us." The minister said nearly 35 lakh people visit the Gateway of India, a British-era monument, and tourist sites around it every year.

"The jetty is to be used by ordinary citizens. Nearly 20 yachts can be parked at the jetty, besides 150 cars. No inconvenience will be caused to anyone. Our intention is clean. There are several people who support the project. Once the jetty is ready, those opposing will also appreciate it," Rane opined.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)