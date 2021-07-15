Sedition Law 'Colonial', Says Supreme Court, Will Examine Its Validity

The Supreme Court questioned the sedition law today, called it "colonial"

The Supreme Court today described the British-era sedition law as "colonial" and asked whether it was "still necessary after 75 years of Independence".

The court said it would examine the validity of the sedition law and sought the Centre's response.

"The sedition Law is a colonial law. Do we still need the law in our country after 75 years of Independence," Chief Justice NV Ramanna questioned.

"The dispute is it is a colonial law, the very same law was used by the British to silence Gandhi."

The court said several petitions have challenged the sedition law and all will be heard together.

"Our concern is misuse of the law and no accountability of the executive," the Chief Justice added.