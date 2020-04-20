Top Court Panel Names Chief Justices For Bombay, Orissa And Meghalaya High Courts

Supreme Court Collegium recommended names for three High Courts.

The Supreme Court Collegium on Sunday recommended the appointment of new Chief Justices for Bombay, Orissa and Meghalaya High Courts.

The top court panel decided to recommend the elevation of Calcutta High Court judge Dipankar Datta as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, also decided to recommend elevation of Allahabad High Court judge Biswanath Somadder as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.

The decisions of Supreme Court collegium were uploaded on its website on Sunday.

The collegium also recommended the transfer of Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq to Orissa High Court.