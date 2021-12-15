Supreme Court Orders Appointment Of Bipolar Man As Judge

Bhavya Jain cleared judicial service exam under 'persons with disability' category (Representational)

The Supreme Court has ordered immediate appointment of a bipolar man as a judicial officer in Delhi, with appropriate seniority.

A bench, headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, on Monday held that there was no impediment in Bhavya Nain taking charge as a judicial officer in one of the district courts in the national capital and discharging his duties as a judge.

The Supreme Court bench, also including Justice MM Sundresh, relied upon the report from a medical board, which said there was nothing to indicate that Bhavya Nain will not be able to discharge his responsibilities as a judicial officer.

The top court bench had constituted the board on November 17.

Bhavya Nain was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a mental health condition causing extreme mood swings including emotional highs and lows, eleven years ago, when he was 25.

According to the World Health Organisation, the disorder is the sixth leading cause of disability worldwide.

Bhavya Nain cleared the Delhi Judicial Service-2018 examination under the category of persons with disability (PwD).

His candidature, however, was rejected in May 2019 by the Delhi High Court administration on the grounds that he would not be able to effectively discharge his duties as a judicial officer because of his mental illness.



