'Victims Denied Right To Be Heard': Big Court Order On Farmers' Killing

Victims have the right to be heard in every proceeding. We hold that the victims have been denied the chance of an effective hearing in the present case.

The High Court has taken into account several irrelevant considerations and overlooked precedents.

The denial of victims to be heard and the tearing hurry shown by the High Court merits the setting aside of the bail order.

FIR cannot be treated as an encyclopaedia of events. Judicial precedents were ignored.