Can't Be Silent Spectators: 5 Points From Supreme Court Order On Vaccines

Our constitution does not envisage courts to be silent spectators when constitutional rights of citizens are infringed by executive policies.

Clarify how the 35,000 crores earmarked in the Union budget for procuring vaccines have been spent so far and why they cannot be utilized for vaccinating persons aged 18-44 years.

File a detailed affidavit giving complete data on the purchase history of all the vaccines till date - Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik V.

The Supreme Court asks for dates of all procurement orders; number of doses ordered; projected date of supply.