Can't Be Silent Spectators: 5 Points From Supreme Court Order On Vaccines

The Supreme Court asked the Centre to place on record a roadmap of projected availability of vaccines till December 31.

The Supreme Court also asked for dates of all procurement orders and number of doses ordered

New Delhi: The Centre's policy of paid vaccination for those between 18 and 44 is "arbitrary and irrational", the Supreme Court has said in a sharply-worded order that raises tough questions for the government.

Here are 5 big points from the order

  1. Our constitution does not envisage courts to be silent spectators when constitutional rights of citizens are infringed by executive policies.

  2. Clarify how the 35,000 crores earmarked in the Union budget for procuring vaccines have been spent so far and why they cannot be utilized for vaccinating persons aged 18-44 years.

  3. File a detailed affidavit giving complete data on the purchase history of all the vaccines till date - Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik V.

  4. The Supreme Court asks for dates of all procurement orders; number of doses ordered; projected date of supply.

  5. The court asks the Centre to place on record a roadmap of projected availability of vaccines till December 31.



