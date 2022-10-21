'Shocking For A Religion Neutral Country': Supreme Court On Hate Speeches

New Delhi:
The Supreme Court, hearing a plea against politicians making hate speeches, today said that this goes against the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution. The court said that strict action needs to be taken in such cases.
Here are the top quotes by the Supreme Court today on hate speech:
- The complaints mentioned in the plea relates to the atmosphere of hate in the county, which according to the petitioner has lead to hate speeches.
- Despite suitable provisions in penal law being available, the petitioner expresses against at the lack of action.
- This is the 21st century. Where have we reached in the name of religion? This is shocking for a country that is supposed to be religion-neutral.
- The Constitution envisages a secular nation and fraternity, assuring dignity of the individual and unity and integrity of the country.
- Action to be taken irrespective of religion of the maker of the speech or person who commits the act so that secular character envisaged by the Preamble is preserved.