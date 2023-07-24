'Not A Brick Removed...': Supreme Court Told As Gyanvapi Survey Begins

The ongoing survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque will in no way alter the structure, the centre told Supreme Court today, stressing that "not a brick has been removed nor is it planned".

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta also told the court that the petitioners need not worry about any excavation move at this point, adding that only measurement, photography and radar studies are being carried out currently.

"It appears that ASI is not contemplating carrying out any excavation in pursuance of the order. We record the statement to the extent that no excavation at the site is contemplated at this stage for a period of one week until next week Monday," Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, taking the centre's submissions on record.

The court also allowed the petitioners to approach the Allahabad High Court in the matter.