Varanasi Court Rejects Petition For Survey Through Excavation In Gyanvapi Complex

A court in Varanasi on Friday rejected a petition by the Hindu side seeking a survey through excavation in the entire Gyanvapi complex.

The lawyer representing the Hindu side, Madan Mohan Yadav, said Civil Judge Senior Division Yughul Shambhu rejected the petition, and added that they will approach the Supreme Court against the lower court's order.

Following a July 2023 order of the district court, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) carried out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple here, to determine whether the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The ASI submitted its survey report to the district court in a sealed cover on December 18.

The survey was ordered by the court after the Hindu petitioners claimed that the 17th-century mosque was built atop a pre-existing temple.

In its order, the court said, "Since it has been already directed by the High Court of Allahabad and the Supreme Court that no excavation or destruction will be done at the site of the survey and the entire survey will be conducted by non-invasive methodology, the prayer of the plaintiff cannot be allowed." "The application is hereby rejected," it added.

Yadav, however, said the Hindu side will move the Supreme Court.

"Without carrying out excavations, the truth of Gyanvapi will not emerge. We will approach the Supreme Court in this case," he said.

Secretary of Anjuman Intezamiya Masajid Committee Muhammad Yaseen said he was very happy with the judgment. "This is the victory of justice."

