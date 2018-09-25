Parliament Must Keep Criminals Away, "In National Interest": Top Court

Petitions sought disqualification of lawmakers even before conviction in criminal cases.

Time has come for parliament to keep criminals away by bringing law, the Supreme Court said today on petitions asking that lawmakers facing criminal charges be barred from contesting elections or be disqualified after conviction.

"We are not in a position to add disqualification of candidates on filing of chargesheet in criminal cases," Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said, reading out the order.

Leaving it to parliament to stop criminals from contesting polls, the court said: "National interest demands parliament enacts such legislation and the country awaits such a legislation."

The court said parliament must make law to ensure candidates with criminal antecedents don't enter public life and take part in law making.

The chief justice added, "It's the responsibility of all to enforce the law."

The top court responded to petitions seeking disqualification of lawmakers even before their conviction in criminal cases to curb "criminalisation of politics" in the country.

The court said while the Election Commission cannot deny anyone a symbol, contesting candidates must declare pending criminal cases before their parties, which must be put up on websites and given wide publicity. "Such candidates should give in bold letters details of pending criminal cases to the Election Commission," the court said.



Currently, lawmakers are barred at the time of conviction.

Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra are part of the Chief Justice Misra's bench.

Referring to the concept of presumption of innocence until a person is proven guilty, Attorney General KK Venugopal, representing the Centre, had said that depriving a person from contesting elections on a party ticket would amount to denial of the right to vote, which also included the right to contest.

In course of an argument, the Attorney General had said, "Mere allegation cannot prevent a member from contesting." He also said the court can't remain oblivious of the fact that political aspirants are often framed in cases ahead of polls and said that fast-track courts to try accused politicians were "the only solution".

The petitioners pointed out that trials in cases involving politicians were deliberately delayed, and therefore, several lawbreakers enter the legislature and become lawmakers.