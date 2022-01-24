Supreme Court Lawyers Receive Threat Calls Again, This Time Over Kashmir

The callers threatened to hoist the flag of Kashmir in Delhi on Republic Day.

Several Supreme Court lawyers alleged today that they have received threat calls, allegedly from terrorist group Indian Mujahideen, over the removal of Article 370 that granted special rights to Kashmir. The callers threatened to hoist the flag of Kashmir in Delhi on Republic Day.

This is the third time in a month that the lawyers have claimed to have received threat calls. Earlier, they received calls threatening judges over the Supreme Court's inquiry committee investigating the case involving the security breach that left Prime Minister Narendra Modi stuck on a flyover in Punjab for 20 minutes. They received a second threatening call last week - allegedly from pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice - over the same.

The callers today also referred to threats by the pro-Khalistan group and vowed to "take the fight to Delhi".

"We will take the fight to Delhi...The way Article 370 was removed is against the rights of the people of Kashmir, and the Supreme Court is just as responsible as the government...The fight for Freedom of Kashmir will take place in Delhi and the world will watch...Even the organisation 'Sikhs for Justice' which supports the idea of Khalistan is taking the fight to Delhi," transcript of the call recording said.

Last week's calls had warned "anti-Muslim and anti-Sikh" Supreme Court advocates that they would be held "accountable" after a police case was filed following the first threat call.

The calls apparently also contained messages like "(we) will block PM Modi on Jan 26 (Republic Day)" and "(we) will not let Justice Indu Malhotra investigate the PM security breach case".

NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of these calls.

A lawyer - Deepak Prakash - had filed a police case over what he called "terrifying" calls that could lead to riots. Threats included "extremely adverse reactions affecting national security", he had alleged.