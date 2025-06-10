Supreme Court Refuses To Reduce Lawyer's Sentence For Abusing Woman Judge, Says...

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Supreme Court rejected a lawyer's petition to reduce his sentence for abusing a woman judge in court. The lawyer was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment by the trial court. The Supreme Court judges emphasized the need for a safe work environment for women judicial officers.

The Supreme Court today rejected a petition by a lawyer convicted of abusing a woman judicial officer in a court in Delhi.

The top court refused to reduce the imprisonment sentence to 6 months and said, "Today, the majority of our officers in Delhi are women. They will not be able to function if somebody can get away like this. Think of their state," the bench commented orally.

The bench of Justice PK Mishra and Justice Manmohan was hearing a plea against the order of the Delhi High Court, which upheld the conviction of a lawyer who used abusive language towards a woman judge in a challan matter inside the trial court.

The lawyer used abusive, vulgar expletives after the judge had adjourned the matter.

While hearing the plea, Justice Manmohan verbally remarked, "Just see the inspection report, the language used, we cannot even say in the open court". Justice Manmohan further said that if a stern view is not taken against such behaviour, women judicial officers would not be ensured a safe work environment.

The lawyer, Sanjay Rathore, was convicted by the trial court and sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment for the offence under Section 509 (intending to outrage modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, 3 months under Section 189 (injury to public servant), and an additional three months under Section 353 (assault or criminal force against public servant to deter them from their duty).

The trial court directed that the sentences would run consecutively, resulting in a total sentence of two years. Later, the High Court said that the sentence would run concurrently and not consecutively, reducing his sentence to 18 months from two years

The counsel for the petitioner urged the Supreme Court bench to reduce his term of imprisonment to six months. He stressed several "mitigating factors" for this consideration, like his ageing parents and young children. He informed that the Bar Council has also acted against the lawyer.