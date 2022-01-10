Threat Calls Over PM Security Lapse Case, Allege Supreme Court Lawyers

PM security row case: Many lawyers have complained about the threatening calls. (File)

Several Supreme Court lawyers have alleged that they received calls threatening judges over the case involving the security breach that left Prime Minister Narendra Modi stuck for 20 minutes on a flyover in Punjab last week.

The calls were made allegedly by a pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Many lawyers say they received an automated call at 10.40 am on Monday.

NDTV cannot confirm the veracity of the calls.

The caller allegedly claimed that the SFJ group was responsible for the blockade by protesting farmers on PM Modi's route when he was travelling by road from Bathinda to Ferozepur on Wednesday. After waiting for 20 minutes for the road to clear up, the Prime Minister turned back and cancelled all his programmes.

The caller allegedly warned that the judges who heard the case "must not help PM Modi" in punishing Sikh farmers. They also referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riot and accused the Supreme Court of silence on the death of Sikh farmers over the past year, during protests against three now-cancelled farm laws.

Many lawyers have complained about the threatening calls.

Nikhil Jain, the treasurer of a Supreme Court lawyers' body, said he had received a call from the number +447418365564.

Vishnu Shankar Jain, a lawyer for the Uttar Pradesh government, said he had received the calls twice. "Today, many Supreme Court lawyers including me have received calls from a number from UK. The call specifically asked Supreme Court Judges to refrain from hearing the petition on the blockade of PM Modi's cavalcade," Mr Jain told NDTV.

"This matter requires consideration. It is a very serious issue and I think the highest authority must take it up as well," he said.

Nishant Katneshwarkar, a Supreme Court lawyer who once represented the Maharashtra government, also confirmed receiving the call. He said, "In the morning I received two calls from a number in the UK. Most of the Supreme Court lawyers have received such calls."

The Supreme Court today ordered an inquiry headed by a retired judge into the incident, and asked the Centre and the Punjab government to hold off on their probes for now.