Supreme Court Judge Repeats Last Words Of Bal Gangadhar Tilak At Trial

Justice Chandrachud has practiced as a lawyer in the Bombay High Court for several years.

A virtual Supreme Court hearing took an interesting turn today when Justice DY Chandrachud referred to the historical painting behind former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi. The court was hearing a petition by real estate developer Supertech where the former Attorney General was representing it.

Justice Chandrachud praised the painting in the background of Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi's office and said, "This is the central hall of Bombay High Court during Tilak trial."

The Attorney General thanked Justice Chandrachud for the praise.

As he saw the painting of Bal Gangadhar Tilak's trial in the Bombay High Court in 1907, Justice Chandrachud repeated the last words that Tilak said during his trial.

Justice Chandrachud said, "In spite of the verdict of the jury, I maintain that I am innocent. There are higher powers that rule the destiny of men and nations and it may be the will of providence that the cause which I represent may prosper more by my suffering than by my remaining free."

Justice Chandrachud has practiced as a lawyer in the Bombay High Court for several years. Later, he was also appointed as a judge in the Bombay High Court.

A plaque with Bal Gangadhar Tilak's last words and a painting showing the scene of his historic trial in 1908 is installed on the second floor of the Bombay High Court, outside the central court where Lokmanya Tilak's trial took place.

Justice Chandrachud today said that he remembers Tilak's words, as he read those everyday during his time at Bombay High Court.

The Bombay High Court is known for its amazing architecture and was restored during a heritage conservation project. A very renowned conservation architect Abha Lamba carried out the renovation in 2012.

The Bombay High Court also has portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

