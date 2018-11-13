'Couldn't Go For Morning Walk Due To Delhi Pollution': Top Court Judge

The air quality in Delhi remained severe despite several measures (PTI file)

As the air quality in the national capital remained severe, a Supreme Court Judge on Tuesday said he cannot even go for morning walk, expressing concerns over the public health hazard in the national capital to government's law officer.

Justice Arun Mishra said when the court assembled today: "So much pollution in Delhi I can't go for walk in the morning"

Delhi's air quality started deteriorating a day after Diwali to "severe-plus" or "emergency" due to fireworks and weather conditions such as low wind speed and dipping mercury, leading to lower dispersion rate of pollutants

The judge asked government's law officer Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who was waiting for his turn to argue a case: "What is happening in Delhi? So much pollution. People couldn't get out of their houses. I am an early raiser and go for a morning walk. But I cannot do it due to pollution."

The watchdog, Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) on Monday said it might impose a complete ban on the use of non-CNG private as well as commercial vehicles in the Delhi and National Capital Region if the air quality continues to deteriorate.

EPCA Chairman Bhure Lal, in a letter to chief secretaries of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh wrote: "The vehicle sticker has not been implemented and without this it is not possible to distinguish between diesel and vehicles that use other fuels."