Live Updates: Adequate Deadline Must Before Demolition, Say Petitioners In Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is hearing a petition seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to follow rules while carrying out further demolitions in the state. The petition also sought strict action against officials indulging in unlawful demolition.

The petition, filed by Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, was filed in connection with the recent demolitions of buildings deemed illegal by the state administration, including the home of Javed Mohammad - a leader with the Welfare Party of India.

Javed Mohammad's house was razed on Sunday by the district development authority in Prayagraj that has claimed the building had been illegally constructed and that he had not appeared for hearings after notices issued in May. His lawyers, however, said the family only received a copy of the notice late on Saturday, the night before the demolition, and that the building was owned by his wife and not him.

Here are the LIVE updates on Supreme Court hearing on demolitions:

Jun 16, 2022 12:22 (IST) Advocate Harish Salve for UP Administration: People are reading some report in newspapers that notice was not issued and coming to Supreme Court. That is why the Solicitor General pointed out the issue of who the petitioner is.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta: In the Delhi case the political party that came to SC (CPM had come) said area is of only one community

The fundamental argument is whether something was done legally or illegally. We cannot have omnibus arguments. That its just retaliation for riots.

SG Tushar Mehta: Mr Salve (who is appearing for UP admin) can show you that demolitions have been going on irrespective of community.

Jun 16, 2022 12:16 (IST) Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is representing the UP government in the case. Here are key pointers of his arguments before the bench: All this started with Delhi's Jahangirpuri demolitions

Supreme Court ordered status quo

Then some unaffected parties came to top court

Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind is petitioner now too but none of its properties were affected Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is representing the UP government in the case. Here are key pointers of his arguments before the bench:

Jun 16, 2022 12:12 (IST) Adequate Deadline Must Before Demolition, Say Petitioners

"15-40 days deadline is must before any demolition action takes place by administration," Advocate CU Singh, who is representing Petitioners, told the Supreme Court bench.

Jun 16, 2022 12:10 (IST) "What is being done is unconstitutional and shocking": Petitioners

Advocate CU Singh is representing Petitioners in the Supreme Court. While arguing the case, he said that adequate notices are must. "What is being done is unconstitutional and shocking. Being done by targetting a community," Advocate CU Singh said.