Supreme Court Finds No Merit In Petition Against Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi

Anubhav Singh Bassi portrayed the judiciary in a negative light, the petition claimed (File)

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected to entertain a petition seeking to initiate action against stand-up comedian and actor Anubhav Singh Bassi for allegedly humiliating lawyers and the judicial system on his show 'Bas Kar Bassi'.

A bench of justices SK Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia asked the petitioner to explain why the court should entertain the petition, saying it did not find any merit in the plea.

The petitioner submitted that on his show 'Bas Kar Bassi', the comedian insulted the lawyer community and urged the court to initiate action against him.

But the court refused to hear the petition and said, "You (the petitioner) don't have to defend the entire community."

The petitioner alleged that Mr Bassi portrayed the judiciary in a negative light.

In the show available on the online streaming platform, Amazon Prime, Mr Bassi narrates a story of a fresher from the National Law University who arrives in Delhi as a young lawyer with dreams, ambitions, and friends. All he needs is some perspective and a lot of money but his work timings and bosses keep getting in the way.