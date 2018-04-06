Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Of Firm Linked To Robert Vadra In Tax Case

A bench of Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court's order which had asked the firm, Sky Light Hospitality LLP, to join proceedings before the assessing officer.
Earlier in February the High Court had rejected the firm's plea challenging the Income Tax notice for re-assessment of its profits from land deals in Haryana and Rajasthan for the years 2010-11.
The firm had later moved the Supreme Court.
The Income Tax Department, in a tax evasion report filed before the High Court, had said it had reason to believe that over Rs 35 crore, earned by the firm in 2010-11, had escaped from assessment.
The firm had argued that the 'reasons to believe' were mere reasons to suspect and do not establish that income had escaped assessment.