Supreme Court Dismisses Petition On Calling Caste System Unconstitutional

Supreme Court dismissed a PIL on the caste system

The Supreme Court today dismissed a petition seeking a direction to declare the caste system unconstitutional.

The petitioner who filed the public interest litigation (PIL) told a bench of the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that the caste system is "violative of the Constitution and right to equality".

"The Constitution as originally drafted refers to Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes. Sorry, we are not inclined. Dismissed," Chief Justice Chandrachud said.