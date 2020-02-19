Supreme Court Directs Rajasthan Government To Stop Illegal Sand Mining Across State

Supreme Court today took strong note of rampant illegal sand mining in Rajasthan

The Supreme Court today took strong note of rampant illegal sand mining in Rajasthan and directed the state government, its collectors and Superintendents of Police to take immediate steps to stop it.

Seeking an action taken report from the state government within four weeks, the bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said illegal sand mining is likely to "damage the environment irreparably".

The bench, which also comprised justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant, also directed the Supreme Court appointed Central Empowered Committee to look into the issue of illegal sand mining and submit a report suggesting measures to deal with it.

The bench said the Central Empowered Committee would also consider the problem faced by sand traders, transporters and other stakeholders and it will have the authority to summon any person including government officials with the purpose of holding the probe.

The bench said the Central Empowered Committee will submit its report within six weeks.

The Supreme Court was hearing a batch of petitions relating to sand mining in Rajasthan. The top court in 2017 had ordered stopping of illegal sand mining in Rajasthan.

