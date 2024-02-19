'Don't Compare It To Manipur': Supreme Court On Sandeshkhali Violence

The Supreme Court has denied admission to a petition seeking a CBI investigation into the Sandeshkali case in West Bengal. The petition, filed by a lawyer on behalf of the victims, was turned down during the hearing, prompting the petitioner to withdraw the plea.

The bench, comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Augustin George Masih, expressed reservations about comparing the Sandeshkali case to the situation in Manipur. They emphasized that the High Court, which had already taken suo-motu cognizance of the matter, is best suited to assess the situation and order a thorough investigation.

The High Court, acknowledging the seriousness of the matter, has taken the initiative to assess the situation independently. Recognizing its capability to order an SIT investigation, the High Court aims to ensure justice for the victims.

The petitioner, responding to the Supreme Court's decision, withdrew the plea, allowing the High Court to take charge of the case. The Supreme Court granted permission for this course of action.

The Supreme Court, drawing parallels with the Manipur model, proposed the formation of a committee consisting of three retired judges from different states to oversee a fair and impartial investigation into the Sandeshkali case. This suggestion aligns with the demands for an unbiased inquiry.

Alakh Alok Srivastava, the counsel representing the victims, filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court. The PIL not only demanded compensation for the victims but also called for disciplinary action against the culpable police officers.

Meanwhile, NDTV's investigation shed light on the complex nature of the Sandeshkali case. While the BJP alleges sexual assault, women interviewed by NDTV hinted at a more nuanced reality. They spoke of being summoned to the BJP office and facing threats for non-compliance, though they were reluctant to reveal their identities on camera.

Tensions escalated further when West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar reportedly suffered injuries during a clash with the police while attempting to reach Sandeshkhali. The BJP claims their visit aimed to interact with the alleged victims.