Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Elevation Of 5 Judges As High Court Chief Justices

Supreme Court Collegium recommended the elevation of five Judges

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana on Tuesday recommended the elevation of five judges as Chief Justices of various high courts.

The collegium in a meeting held today took the decision and the resolution was uploaded on the Supreme Court website.

The names recommended for elevation are - Justices Vipin Sanghi (from Delhi High Court to Uttarakhand High Court ), Amjad A Sayed (from Bombay to Himachal Pradesh), SS Shinde (from Bombay to Rajasthan), Rashmin M Chhaya (from Gujarat to Gauhati) and Ujjal Bhuyan who is presently judge in Telangana High Court.

Besides this, the collegium recommended the transfer of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice, Telangana High Court to Delhi High Court.

Justices UU Lalit and AM Khanwilkar are part of the three-member collegium which takes decisions concerning high court judges.