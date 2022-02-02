Supreme Court Collegium Recommends 6 Judicial Officers As Delhi High Court Judges

Supreme Court collegium recommended 6 names for appointment as Delhi High Court judges.

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana has recommended to the Centre the names of six judicial officers for appointment as judges of the Delhi High Court.

The collegium, which also comprised senior most judges Justices UU Lalit and AM Khanwilkar, held deliberations on February 1 and recommended the names of Poonam A Bamba, Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, Swarana Kanta Sharma and Sudhir Kumar Jain.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 1st February, 2022 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following Judicial Officers as Judges in the Delhi High Court," a statement said.

There are three women judicial officers whose names have been recommended for judgeship of the Delhi High Court which is functioning with 30 judges as against the sanctioned strength of 60 judges.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)