Top Court Asks Centre To Take Steps To Regulate App-Based Taxi Providers

A bench headed by Justice SA Bobde was hearing a matter related to safety and security of women.

All India | | Updated: July 31, 2019 12:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Top Court Asks Centre To Take Steps To Regulate App-Based Taxi Providers

The top court asked the Centre to take appropriate steps to regulate app-based taxi services


New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court today asked the Centre to take appropriate steps to regulate app-based taxi services like Ola and Uber in the country.

A bench headed by Justice SA Bobde was hearing a matter related to safety and security of women.

The bench also comprising justices R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai asked the petitioner to give a representation to the Centre on the issue of regulation of cab aggregators.

When the counsel appearing for the Centre said that it will require amendment in law, the court said, "you have to do it".
 



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Supreme CourtOla UberApp-Based Taxi Providers

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
VG SiddharthaCCD OwnerUnnaoTriple Talaq BillRavi ShastriBigg Boss TamilCCD SharePNR StatusLive TVHOP LiveRedmi K20Redmi K20 ProVivo S1Realme X

................................ Advertisement ................................