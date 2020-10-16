Supreme Court's Big Move On Stubble Burning, Declines Centre's Request

The bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde directed the court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) and chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to assist the Lokur panel to enable it in physical surveillance of fields where stubble is burnt.

"The concerned state governments will provide secretarial, security and financial facilities to this committee. The National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme and Bharat Scouts will also be deployed for assisting the panel. The committee will submit its report to the Supreme Court in 15 days," the court, which also comprised Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said.

The centre had objected to the appointment of the committee saying the concerned states have already been heard. "The Central Government said that EPCA has been entrusted with the responsibility in this matter. Amicus Curiae already appointed," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court. His objections, however, were turned down by the bench.

The Punjab government said that they are not the cause of pollution in Delhi. "We are fully adhering to every directive of the court, it told the court. Advocate Vikas Singh, advocate for the petitioner, said that the Punjab government has made arrangements to prevent burning of stubble with a mobile app. Both Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are yet to respond on the issue.

The national capital has seen a spike in air pollution after stubble burning incidents from these three states that border Delhi; the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 concentration was six per cent on Thursday, according to a central government agency.

Delhi has been witnessing "very poor" air quality, even as stricter anti-air pollution measures, including a ban on electricity generators, came into force under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 concentration was six per cent on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR. It was only around one per cent on Wednesday and around 3 per cent on Tuesday, Monday and Sunday, SAFAR said. PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter which can penetrate deep into the lungs, impairing their function, and even the bloodstream.

NASA's satellite imagery has showed a large cluster of farm fires near Amritsar, Patiala, Tarn Taran, and Firozpur in Punjab, and Ambala and Rajpura in Haryana.

The Environment Ministry has said the share of stubble burning changes every day. "Last year, between 08 Oct-09 Dec, the share of Stubble burning in #AirPollution in Delhi (as per SAFAR data), was greater than15% on six days, while on a single day it was greater than 40%, it tweeted.