'We Know How Fast You Work': Supreme Court Adjourns Italian Marines Case

An international tribunal had said the Italian Marines must be tried in Italy itself.

The Supreme Court today adjourned the Italian Marines case to next week, notwithstanding the Centre's request for early closing, because the government is yet to deposit the compensation amount with the court. It had last week said it will close the criminal case against the duo only on receiving the Rs 10 crore ex gratia.

Hearing the case today, Chief Justice SA Bobde said, "There is no proof of depositing the money with the Supreme Court. Why?"

The Centre responded saying that the Italian government had transferred the money to India but we are yet to receive it. Once received, the money will be deposited with the court, the government said.

"Initially we said we will hear it later, but the government insisted on an early hearing. We have our experience. We know how fast you (Centre) work," the Chief Justice then said, adjourning the case to next week.

Earlier, the Centre had informed the court that the victims' families had agreed to be compensated. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had requested the bench to take up the matter for hearing today since there was some urgency between the two nations' governments.

The Centre wanted the case to be closed after an International Tribunal ordered that the two Marines, Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre, must be tried in Italy. The Tribunal also ordered compensation to the victims' families.

The two soldiers were accused of killing two Indian fishermen off the coast of Kerala in 2012, but the Tribunal decided they must be tried in Italy.