Supporters Block Roads After Police Arrest Chhattisgarh Kranti Sena Chief

Amit Baghel, the state president of the Chhattisgarh Kranti Sena, was arrested in Raipur on Thursday while attempting to surrender in a case involving alleged objectionable remarks.

The dramatic event unfolded outside the police station. According to his supporters, Baghel reached the station to voluntarily surrender, but officers moved in aggressively and took him into custody just 20 meters from the gate. While police maintained it was a standard legal arrest, Baghel's supporters criticised the action as unnecessary force, given his intent to comply with the law.

Following the arrest, Baghel was produced in court and subsequently sent to three days' police custody. Given that his mother passed away on Friday, the court made a temporary allowance, and Baghel will be escorted by police to his ancestral village to attend her funeral before being returned to custody.

News of the arrest quickly triggered a reaction from his followers. Baghel's supporters blocked both sides of Amapara G Road, causing a major traffic disruption that lasted for nearly two hours. Police eventually managed to clear one side of the road to restore some movement. Heavy police deployment, barricades, and surveillance were also placed around the court premises, as authorities had anticipated large crowds and possible protests during the remand process.

Baghel had been on the run for 26 days. The Supreme Court had rejected his anticipatory bail plea on November 26, issuing a sharp rebuke by saying, "Control your tongue."

The top court directed him to face the law in all jurisdictions where multiple FIRs had been filed against him across 12 states, making it clear he would receive no legal relief. In an earlier hearing on November 24, the Supreme Court had also refused to intervene in the issue of consolidating the FIRs, saying, "The police will take you to different states. Enjoy a tour of the entire country."

What Happened?

The current legal trouble stems from remarks Baghel allegedly made on October 27 about Agrasen Maharaj and Jhulelal, figures deeply revered by the Agrawal and Sindhi communities, respectively. His comments sparked widespread anger, leading to statewide protests and multiple demands for legal action. An FIR was eventually registered against him at the City Kotwali police station.

On October 26, the statue of the Chhattisgarhiya Mahtari was vandalised at Raipur's VIP Chowk. Members of the Kranti Sena protested the vandalism the next day, which led to clashes with the police. However, it was Baghel's subsequent inflammatory comments that escalated the situation into a controversy.

The Chhattisgarhiya Mahatari statue, symbolising the state's cultural identity and showing a woman in traditional attire holding paddy and a diya, was installed in 2022 by then Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.