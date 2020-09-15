'What Spine Looks Like': Support For Jaya Bachchan From Bollywood

Jaya Bachchan said drugs allegation against the industry was made to divert attention (File)

Actor-politician Jaya Bachchan's strong rebuttal in parliament to BJP MP Ravi Kishan's "drug addiction in film industry" allegation, has received support from Bollywood, which has been facing severe criticism over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. "This is what spine looks like," filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted on Tuesday, endorsing the Samajwadi Party MP's views that the entire industry can't be tarnished because of the acts of a few people.

"I send my greetings to Jaya ji. Those who don't know can see that this is what the spine looks like," Mr Sinha tweeted in Hindi.

Actor Taapsee Pannu, known for starring in women-centric movies like "Pink and "Thappad", also tweeted in Ms Bachchan's support.

"For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It's time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how! Yet again a woman from the industry spoke up #Respect," she tweeted.

Other actors shared her sentiments.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai house in June. The local police, which claimed he died by suicide, had been investigating if professional rivalry and nepotism in the industry forced the actor to take the alleged step.

Mr Rajput's family, however, lodged a complaint against the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty alleging financial cheating and harassment, after which the CBI took over the case. Ms Chakraborty is also facing a probe into an allegation that she procured drugs for the actor; she is currently in the Narcotics Control Bureau's custody.

Ravi Kishan, a popular Bhojpuri and Hindi actor, made a statement in this regard in parliament on Monday. "Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended. The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries," he said.

Ms Bachchan, in her response in the Rajya Sabha today, slammed the actor for his remark. "Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry... I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke against the film industry. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain," she said.

She also alleged that the drugs allegation against the industry was made to divert attention of the masses from the economic problems afflicting the country.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been attacking the Maharashtra government and Bollywood over Sushant's death, had tweeted that several prominent actors will be "behind the bars" if the NCB probed the movie industry.