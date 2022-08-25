'Only God Can Stop Us': Manager Explains Demolition Of Noida Twin Towers

The demolition will take place at 2:30 pm on August 28.

"Nobody but God can stop us now," the project manager responsible for the demolition of Supertech's illegal twin 40-storey towers today said as he explained how the structures, taller than the Qutub Minar, will be demolished in seconds on Sunday.

All final preparations are done, Mayur Mehta, a Project Manager at Edifice Engineering which is responsible for the demolition, told NDTV.

Noida Authority CEO and Noida Police Commissioner also visited the site today to take stock, Mr Mehta said, adding that all the floors have been wired with explosives today.

"We have today connected the explosives on each floor to the wire and will set them off by pressing a button from 100 meters away," he said.

Such a big demolition has never happened in India before, he added, though the company has done bigger ones in Africa.

Mr Mehta said the dust will remain for 12-15 minutes after the demolition but the debris will not fly off to nearby buildings.

"Even if the debris does scatter, we have covered the residential buildings with a special type of cloth," he said, adding that all they need are people's prayers.

At least 3,700 kilograms of explosives have been installed to demolish the structures. Traffic planning, evacuation of residents, and other arrangements are in place, officials have said.

The Supreme Court has given a go-ahead for demolishing the twin towers with explosives. The exercise was supposed to start on August 21 but the court accepted the Noida Authority's request and extended the date of the demolition to August 28.

The twin towers are set to be razed over grave violations of building norms. The Supreme Court had said that it was a result of "nefarious complicity" between the Noida Authority and Supertech and ordered that the company shall carry out the demolition at its own expense under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body like the Central Building Research Institute.