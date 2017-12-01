Supermoon 2017: When Is The Full Moon, How To Watch And Click It It's a Supermoon Sunday on December 3. A supermoon occurs when the moon's orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth and at the same time it is full.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Supermoon will appear 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter on Sunday New Delhi: It's a Supermoon Sunday on December 3. A supermoon occurs when the moon's orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth and at the same time it is full. This makes the moon appear up to 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than usual, according to NASA. December's 'Full Cold Moon' as it is called, will be the last supermoon of 2017. On Sunday, moon will become totally full at 9:16 PM, according to



Some Facts About Supermoon:



Supermoon is not an official astronomical term. It was first coined by an astrologer, Richard Nolle, in 1979. A supermoon occurs when the center of the moon is less than 360,000 kilometers from the center of the Earth.



According to NASA, at perigee - the point at which the moon is closest to Earth - the moon can be as much as 14 per cent closer to Earth than at apogee, when the moon is farthest from our planet.



Simply put, at this time of the year, the earth is closer to the sun. Because of this, the sun's gravity pulls the moon closer to the earth, making any winter super full moon look bigger than summer super full moons, explains



The last supermoon on November 14 was especially "super" because it was the closest full moon to Earth since 1948. We will not see another supermoon like this until 2034, as per NASA.



How To Click Supermoon



Bill Ingalls, NASA's senior photographer, sharing the tips to capture the moon, said, "Don't make the mistake of photographing the moon by itself with no reference to anything." He recommends personalizing the experience by using people in the shot. "There are lots of great photos of people appearing to be holding the moon in their hand and that kind of thing. You can get really creative with it," he said.



To get the right light balance of the moon on newer iPhones and other smartphones, he advises, "Tap the screen and hold your finger on the object (in this case, the moon) to lock the focus. Then slide your finger up or down to darken or lighten the exposure."



For digital SLR photography, he advises, "Keep in mind that the moon is a moving object. It's a balancing act between trying to get the right exposure and realizing that the shutter speed typically needs to be a lot faster."



Best Time To Enjoy Supermoon



The best time to enjoy a supermoon is after moonrise when the moon is just above the horizon. At this position, a supermoon will look bigger and brighter.



It's a Supermoon Sunday on December 3. A supermoon occurs when the moon's orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth and at the same time it is full. This makes the moon appear up to 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than usual, according to NASA. December's 'Full Cold Moon' as it is called, will be the last supermoon of 2017. On Sunday, moon will become totally full at 9:16 PM, according to timeanddate.com . For sky gazers and photography lovers, this beautiful celestial event is not be missed.Supermoon is not an official astronomical term. It was first coined by an astrologer, Richard Nolle, in 1979. A supermoon occurs when the center of the moon is less than 360,000 kilometers from the center of the Earth.According to NASA, at perigee - the point at which the moon is closest to Earth - the moon can be as much as 14 per cent closer to Earth than at apogee, when the moon is farthest from our planet.Simply put, at this time of the year, the earth is closer to the sun. Because of this, the sun's gravity pulls the moon closer to the earth, making any winter super full moon look bigger than summer super full moons, explains timeanddate.com The last supermoon on November 14 was especially "super" because it was the closest full moon to Earth since 1948. We will not see another supermoon like this until 2034, as per NASA.Bill Ingalls, NASA's senior photographer, sharing the tips to capture the moon, said, "Don't make the mistake of photographing the moon by itself with no reference to anything." He recommends personalizing the experience by using people in the shot. "There are lots of great photos of people appearing to be holding the moon in their hand and that kind of thing. You can get really creative with it," he said.To get the right light balance of the moon on newer iPhones and other smartphones, he advises, "Tap the screen and hold your finger on the object (in this case, the moon) to lock the focus. Then slide your finger up or down to darken or lighten the exposure."For digital SLR photography, he advises, "Keep in mind that the moon is a moving object. It's a balancing act between trying to get the right exposure and realizing that the shutter speed typically needs to be a lot faster."The best time to enjoy a supermoon is after moonrise when the moon is just above the horizon. At this position, a supermoon will look bigger and brighter.