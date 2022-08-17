'Super Vasuki': 5 Points On India's Longest Train With 295 Wagons

It is a 3.5-km-long freight train with 295 loaded wagons carried over 27,000 tonnes of coal between Korba in Chhattisgarh and Rajnandgao in Nagpur on August 15.

The train has been formed by amalgamating five rakes of goods trains as one unit.

According to Indian Railways, this is the longest and heaviest freight train ever run by them. It said that the train takes about four minutes to cross a station.

The amount of coal carried by Super Vasuki is enough to fire 3000 MW of power plant for one full day. This is three times the capacity of existing railway rakes (90 cars with 100 tonnes in each) which carries about 9,000 tonnes of coal in one journey.