'Was Given 10 Years To Live': Super 30's Anand Kumar Who Has Rare Tumour

Mathematician and educationist Anand Kumar, founder of a successful Super 30 programme in Bihar, hopes the movie "Super 30", which is based on his life, would bring prestige to Bihar.

"All the stories from Bihar feature negativity like fraud and robbery. This is a story which will bring prestige to Bihar. The world will know that in Bihar, we have people who despite difficulties reach the top," Mr Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Patna-based educationist has earned recognition throughout the world for his work in providing free coaching to students from economically weaker sections for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT).

Mr Kumar said he is happy that biopic is releasing at a time when he is healthy.

Currently receiving treatment for Acoustic Neuroma, a rare medical condition, the 46-year-old mathematician was told in 2014 that he may only have 10 years to live.

Talking about his health, the mathematician said, "In 2014, my health worsened and I lost 80 per cent to 90 per cent of my hearing. After several consultations, I was told by the doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi about the development of a tumour in a nerve that goes from our ear to the brain. I was given 10 years to live".

Mr Kumar said that he was told that performing the surgery would be risky and even a slight miscalculation can result in disfigurement of his face and complete loss of hearing. He is presently being treated at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

"For now, I am healthy although it may get worse with time," he told news agency ANI.

"I do not wish to see a talented child's education dream crash due to financial constraints. I want to remove this suffering from my nation. I will work for it till my last breath," he added.

With an optimistic outlook on life, Mr Kumar said he is living in the present and wants to lead a happy and long life.

He credits his brother for inspiring him to become a teacher. A bright student in his early years, Mr Kumar was selected in Cambridge University but did not have the money to even board the flight to England.

After the sudden death of his father, the brothers started selling papad (wafers) to sustain a living.

"I always wanted to be a teacher. My brother told me, why you are looking at Cambridge or Bombay University? Why don't you start teaching children in our neighbourhood?" he said.

This marked the start of a journey from 2002 that is now being documented in big budget movie starring Hrithik Roshan. The movie will be released on July 12 in 71 countries.

In an inspiring message for the students who did not get a mentor like him, Mr Kumar said, "Don't ever try to memorise a subject. Seek the how and why of the subject. Just love your subject and work hard."

"There will surely be a time when you get afraid or you may fail. In that situation, have a positive attitude and be patient. Tomorrow is definitely yours," he added.

