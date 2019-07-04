'Sunny, My Son', Says Dharmendra In Tweet That Leaves Users Wondering

Sunny Deol is the third in his family to take the plunge into politics after Dharmendra and Hema Malini

Newly-elected BJP parliamentarian Sunny Deol received some fatherly advice from Dharmendra today morning, in the form of a social media post urging him to "learn something from My son like,Bhagwant Singh Maan". The confusing post was a reply to a tweet from user @iamSunnyTakher that contained photos of Sunny Deol "looking so Dashing" at Mumbai airport.

"Sunny,My son try to learn something from my Son like,Bhagwant Singh Maan , MP from Sangrur. What a sacrifice , to serve mother India ????????. Jeete raho Maan , Bahut, Bahut maan hai , mujhe aap par," Dharmendra wrote.

Sunny Deol joined the BJP weeks shortly before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He was given the BJP ticket from Gurdaspur in Punjab and proceeded to beat Sunil Jakhar of the Congress by more than 77,000 votes.

Sunny Deol and Bhagwant Mann, one of two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) parliamentarians from Punjab, were both administered their oaths as Lok Sabha members last month.

Dharmendra's reply to @iamSunnyTakher's post resulted in some confusion from other users, many of whom were quick to reply.

Sunny Deol's first term as a parliamentary leader has gotten off to a rocky start. The 62-year-old star actor was accused of "outsourcing" his duties by naming a representative to take care of his constituency.

Sunny Deol, who was promptly trolled by critics, especially the Congress, said that it was "extremely unfortunate to see a controversy being created out of nothing at all."

The actor is also among those celebrity lawmakers who have, so far, registered below 50 per cent attendance in parliament. He has attended only five of 13 days.

Sunny Deol, who starred in "Border" a 1997 movie about Indian soldiers defending an Army post against Pakistani counterparts, also invited criticism after confessing he did not "know much about issues like Balakot strikes or India's relationship with Pakistan".

Sunny Deol is the third in his family to take the plunge into politics. Apart from Dharmendra, who is also a former BJP lawmaker, his stepmother Hema Malini is a BJP lawmaker who won re-election from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

