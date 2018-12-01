Ex-Gujarat Minister Joins BJP Within 2 Days Of Leaving, Joining Congress

Sundersinh Chauhan, four-time Member of Legislative Assembly or MLA from Mahemdabad

Two days after quitting the BJP and joining the Congress, former Gujarat minister Sundersinh Chauhan has done a U-turn.

Mr Chauhan, four-time Member of Legislative Assembly or MLA from Mahemdabad in Kheda district, joined the Congress on November 27, claiming that he was being ignored by the present BJP leadership.

On November 29, he changed his mind and returned to the BJP fold at the ruling party's Nadiad office in Kheda in the presence of Lok Sabha lawmaker Devusinh Chauhan.

The former state minister claimed that he was tricked into joining the Congress.

"I went to Congress office to meet someone on November 27. Some Congress workers surrounded me and tricked me into joining the party," said Mr Chauhan.

He had served as the minister of state (MoS) for social justice and also as MoS labour and employment in the BJP government earlier.

He lost to Congress' Gautam Chauhan in 2012 Assembly polls and was not given a ticket in 2017.

After joining the Congress on November 27, he had claimed that he had quit the BJP because of its "anti-farmer" policies.