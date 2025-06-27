Man Seen Attending Gujarat High Court Proceedings From Toilet Seat

A video has gone viral showing a man attending court proceedings in Gujarat from a toilet. The incident occurred on June 20 during a hearing conducted through videoconferencing.

The man, who had 'Samad Battery' as his name in the Zoom meeting with Gujarat High Court Justice Nirzar S Desai, was seen on the toilet seat wearing his earphones.

In the one-minute-long video, he was also seen keeping his mobile phone on the floor and cleaning himself.

The video also shows the advocate in the courtroom making his arguments during the proceedings. The court was hearing a matter related to a cheque bounce case.

The man was reportedly the complainant in the criminal case and was appearing as a respondent in a case seeking quashing of a first information report (FIR).

In March, the Gujarat High Court fined a man Rs 2 lakh and sentenced him to community service for joining the court proceedings from a lavatory.

A month before that incident, another man was fined Rs 25,000 for participating in the proceedings while lying on his bed.