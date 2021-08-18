"Years Of Torture": Shashi Tharoor After Verdict On Wife's Death

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was cleared by a Delhi court today of charges in the case involving the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Shashi Tharoor was charged with abetment to suicide and cruelty by the Delhi Police.

The court refused to frame charges against Mr Tharoor and cleared him of all charges.

"Most grateful, your honour. It's been seven-and-half years of absolute torture. I really appreciate it," Mr Tharoor said.

The Congress leader's lawyer told the court that a Special Investigation team had completely exonerated the politician and that he should be discharged as there was no evidence to establish any of the charges against him.