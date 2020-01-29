Summon BJP's Devendra Fadnavis In Koregaon Bhima Case, Says Activist

Koregaon Bhima erupted into violence about two years ago. (File)

An activist has demanded that former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis be summoned as a witness and be cross-examined by the commission probing the Koregaon Bhima violence case.

Sanjay Lakhe, who heads NGO Karmveer Pratishthan, said Mr Fadnavis must be summoned in connection with the statement he made as chief minister in the state legislature regarding the probe into the Koregaon Bhima violence.

"I should be allowed to cross-examine him," Mr Lakhe told TV9 Marathi news channel, adding that he moved an application making the demand before the commission on Monday